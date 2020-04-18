Australia – the GP that never was: Sky F1 features from cancelled race



















48:20



New features. Never-seen-earlier than content material. Exclusive interviews. Sky Sports F1 is proud to disclose what we had deliberate for the Australian GP!

New features. Never-seen-earlier than content material. Exclusive interviews. Sky Sports F1 is proud to disclose what we had deliberate for the Australian GP!

New features. Exclusive interviews. Never-seen-earlier than content material.

Sky Sports F1 is proud to disclose what we had deliberate for the Australian GP!

It might appear to be a very long time in the past now, however again in March we had been all techniques go for the begin of the season in Melbourne – and so had produced plenty of content material in the construct-as much as that race.

The newest Sky F1 Vodcast ft. Ricciardo & Carrick

Unfortunately that never occurred.

But we thought it will be remiss of us to not give you a chance to look at all our features!

So, in a particular ‘Australia – the GP that never occurred’ programme, introduced by Simon Lazenby, we’re delighted to share what we had in retailer for you.

Watch the video at the prime of the article for:

‘The Night Before Shakedown’: Ted Kravitz at Mercedes’ Brackley manufacturing facility chatting with technical chief James Allison the night time earlier than their W11 reveal

Johnny Herbert heads to Barcelona to spend the day with McLaren as Lando Norris drives his new automotive for the first time

Rachel Brookes chats to Renault’s new driver Esteban Ocon

Jenson Button and Martin Brundle chat 25 years of racing in Melbourne

Paul Di Resta spends time with Nicholas Latifi forward of what he thought was going to be his first F1 race

Fussball with AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat

And ‘Cooler Runnings’ with Red Bull: Max Verstappen, Alex Albon and Johnny Herbert race motorised coolers!

Enjoy!