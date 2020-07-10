Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong and offers path to citizenship for city’s residents

“We have formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities,” that he said.
The Prime Minister said that Australia has additionally updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong, warning Australians of the possibility of detention in the city beneath the “vague” law.
Morrison also announced a pathway to permanent residency in Australia for Hong Kong citizens looking to leave the town due to the imposition of what the law states.
Current students or skilled visa holders in Australia from Hong Kong will undoubtedly be afforded an additional five years on their visa, with a pathway to permanent residency, he said, adding that future students or skilled visa applicants will also be granted those five extra years should their applications achieve success.
“There will be citizens of Hong Kong who may be looking to move elsewhere, to start a new life somewhere else, to take their skills and their business and the things that they have been running under the previous set of rules and arrangement in Hong Kong,” Morrison said.
He also encouraged businesses located in Hong Kong to relocate to Australia.
Around 10,000 Hong Kongers are in Australia, Morrison said, adding he doesn’t are expecting large numbers of applications for new visas for the short term.
New Zealand on Thursday said it absolutely was reviewing its relationship with Hong Kong following imposition of the security law.
“This will be a deliberate, considered review across all of our settings, including extradition arrangements, controls on exports of strategic goods, and travel advice.”