Australia surfer saves wife by punching shark



Earlier this year a teenage surfer was eliminated by a shark off New South Wales





A guy jumped from his surf board on to a shark that was assaulting his wife, consistently punching the animal up until it released, Australian media report.

Chantelle Doyle, 35, was surfing off Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, New South Wales, when the attack happened.

Her spouse punched the shark up until it launched its grip and after that assisted Ms Doyle to the coast.

She was airlifted to health center with severe injuries to her ideal leg.

Experts priced quote by the Port Macquarie News thought Ms Doyle had actually been trampled by a juvenile terrific white shark as much as 3m (10ft) in length.

Surf Life Saving NSW president Steven Pearce applauded the spouse – called by media as Mark Rapley – for his fast action.

“This fella paddled over and jumped off his board on to the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach,” he stated, priced quote by theSydney Morning Herald “Pretty full on, really heroic.”

Inspector Andrew …