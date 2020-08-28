Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.86% By Investing.com

©Reuters Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.86%



Investing com– Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.86%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Polynovo Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which increased 12.87% or 0.260 indicate trade at 2.280 at theclose Meanwhile, Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:-RRB- included 11.82% or 0.350 indicate end at 3.310 and Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:-RRB- was up 10.89% or 0.670 indicate 6.820 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were Appen Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which fell 10.35% or 4.00 indicate trade at 34.65 at theclose Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:-RRB- decreased 5.19% or 1.15 indicate end at 21.00 and Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was down 4.61% or 0.250 indicate 5.170.

Falling stocks surpassed advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 719 to 562 and 361 ended the same.

The, which determines the suggested volatility of S&P/ASX 200 choices, was up 1.64% to 18.291.

Gold Futures for December shipment was up 1.09% or 21.10 to $1953.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in products trading, Crude oil for shipment in October increased 0.05% or 0.02 to strike $43.06 a barrel, while the November Brent oil …