Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.81% By Investing.com

©Reuters Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ ASX 200 down 0.81%



Investing com– Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.81%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which increased 7.12% or 0.105 indicate trade at 1.580 at theclose Meanwhile, Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX:-RRB- included 5.31% or 0.120 indicate end at 2.380 and JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was up 4.80% or 2.27 indicate 49.60 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were GWA Group Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which fell 10.51% or 0.29 indicate trade at 2.47 at theclose Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:-RRB- decreased 6.57% or 0.46 indicate end at 6.54 and Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was down 5.41% or 0.16 indicate 2.80.

Rising stocks surpassed decreasing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 678 to 578 and 350 ended the same.

Shares in JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:-RRB- increased to perpetuity highs; increasing 4.80% or 2.27 to 49.60.

The, which determines the suggested volatility of S&P/ ASX 200 choices, was down 0.40% to 18.609.

Gold Futures for December shipment was up 0.52% or 10.20 to $1960.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in products trading, Crude oil for shipment in …