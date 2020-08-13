Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.67% By Investing.com

©Reuters Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ ASX 200 down 0.67%



Investing com– Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.67%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which increased 12.33% or 1.410 indicate trade at 12.850 at theclose Meanwhile, AMP Ltd (ASX:-RRB- included 10.87% or 0.150 indicates end at 1.530 and Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was up 10.10% or 0.310 indicate 3.380 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which fell 9.59% or 1.63 indicate trade at 15.36 at theclose Breville Group Ltd (ASX:-RRB- decreased 8.39% or 2.29 indicates end at 25.00 and Telstra CorporationLtd (ASX:-RRB- was down 8.26% or 0.280 indicate 3.110

Rising stocks surpassed decreasing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 744 to 519 and 320 ended the same.

Shares in AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was up to 5-year lows; losing 9.59% or 1.63 to 15.36

The, which determines the suggested volatility of S&P/ ASX 200 choices, was up 2.86% to 19.456

Gold Futures for December shipment was down 0.28% or 5.40 to $194360 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in products trading, Crude oil for shipment in September …