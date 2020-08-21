Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.14% By Investing.com

©Reuters Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.14%



Investing com– Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the decreased 0.14%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Webjet Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which increased 11.80% or 0.38 indicate trade at 3.60 at theclose Meanwhile, Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:-RRB- included 11.05% or 0.960 indicate end at 9.650 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was up 10.25% or 0.250 indicate 2.690 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:-RRB-, which fell 4.58% or 0.68 indicate trade at 14.18 at theclose Idp Education Ltd (ASX:-RRB- decreased 3.86% or 0.74 indicate end at 18.43 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:-RRB- was down 3.58% or 0.51 indicate 13.73.

Rising stocks surpassed decreasing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 749 to 541 and 337 ended the same.

The, which determines the indicated volatility of S&P/ASX 200 choices, was up 8.41% to 20.127.

Gold Futures for December shipment was up 0.24% or 4.60 to $1951.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in products trading, Crude oil for shipment in October fell 0.05% or 0.02 to strike $42.80 a barrel, while the October Brent oil agreement increased 0.11% or 0.05 to …