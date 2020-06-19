Australia says it has been target of ‘state-based’ cyber attacks

A “sophisticated state-based actor” has been trying to hack a number of of Australian organisations for months and had stepped up its efforts recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

The attacks have targeted all levels of the us government, political organisations, essential companies and operators of other critical infrastructure, Mr Morrison said in a media briefing in Canberra.

“We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting,” that he said.

Mr Morrison said there have been not a lot of state actors that may launch this type of attack, but Australia will not identify which country was responsible.

Australia’s Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said advice showed no large-scale personal data breaches from the attack, as she urged businesses and organisations to make sure any web or email servers are fully updated with the newest software and the use of multi-factor authentication.

An Australian government source said Mr Morrison’s public declaration was an effort to raise the problem with those that could be targeted.

Australia’s chief cyber intelligence agency said its investigations have so far found no evidence that the actor attemptedto be “disruptive or destructive” once within the host’s network.

Mr Morrison said he’d spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday in regards to the issue, while briefings to other allies have also been conducted.

The revelation comes after Reuters reported Canberra had determined in March last year that China was responsible for a hacking attack on Australia’s parliament. Australia never publicly identified that source of the attack and China denied it was responsible.

A US security ally, Australia strained ties having its largest trading partner, China, by pushing for a global inquiry to the source and spread of Covid-19 that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.