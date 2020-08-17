Australia reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, new cases steady By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A medical employee administers a test for COVID-19 on a member of the general public in Sydney



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Monday tape-recorded its most significant one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths, though the state at the epicentre of the nation’s break out stated the number of new infections held steady.

Victoria state said 25 individuals had actually passed away from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hr, more than the previous worst everyday toll of 21 reported nationally on Aug 12.

Authorities in the southeastern state said 282 new COVID-19 cases had actually been identified, about the like the 279 cases reported onSunday

Those numbers are well listed below the peak of more than 700 everyday cases in Victoria previously this month and health authorities are positive rigorous lockdown steps are working to include the infection.

Australia has actually reported 23,500 COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths, far less than numerous other industrialized countries.