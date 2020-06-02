Australia raises concern over assault on news team at Washington DC protest | Australia news

Australia has requested its embassy in Washington DC to register its issues with the US authorities about an obvious police assault on an Australian cameraman throughout a protest exterior the White House.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets throughout the US in protests triggered by the loss of life of George Floyd, whose coronary heart stopped on 25 May as a police officer knelt on his neck for practically 9 minutes, in line with a medical expert.

On Tuesday, officers used teargas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs to thrust back peaceable demonstrators as Donald Trump addressed the press exterior the White House.

Video footage from the scene confirmed the Channel 7 correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers broadcasting reside on a avenue when riot police approached to clear the realm, hitting Myers with a defend.

The pair are then seen making an attempt to go away the scene whereas one other policeman swings at them with a baton.

The international minister, Marise Payne, mentioned the Australian authorities would help Channel Seven, the place the cameraman labored, ought to it want to lodge its issues over the incident in Washington with US authorities via the embassy there.

“I want to get further advice on how we would go about registering Australia’s strong concerns with the responsible local authorities in Washington,” Payne informed the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“So our embassy in the United States will approach the relevant authorities, and Channel Seven will also provide us with their views on how they wish to deal with it.”

“This is obviously a very troubling period in the United States, and a very tough period,” Payne informed the ABC. “We encourage all involved on both sides to exercise constraint and avoid violence.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s authorities warned that journalists within the US must be protected and be capable of do their jobs. The assertion got here after a correspondent for the nation’s public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, mentioned he was shot at live on air whereas reporting in Minneapolis, town wherein Floyd was killed.

Russia’s embassy in Washington additionally issued an announcement saying it was “unacceptable” for US legislation enforcement officers to make use of rubber bullets in opposition to media employees, after an worker of the Kremlin-backed Sputnik news web site mentioned she was struck by rubber bullets.

“We remind the US authorities of their international obligations to ensure the safety and unhindered activities of journalists,” the embassy mentioned.