Australia-New Zealand Women’s World Cup bid boosted after Japan withdraws | Australia news

Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup has taken a substantial step forward after its main rival Japan announced on Monday it absolutely was withdrawing its bid.

Ahead of Fifa executives gathering to decide the hosting rights on Thursday, The Japan Football Association [JFA] said international support for Australia and New Zealand’s bid, plus the postponement for annually of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was factors in the decision.

“Today, we decided to withdraw our bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup,” JFA President Kozo Tashima said. “I could not be more disappointed to have to make this very difficult decision.”

Tashima noted that the recent Fifa evaluation had praised Japan’s proposal but rated Australian and New Zealand’s bid even higher.

“Japan’s position in the race is far from optimistic … in fact I have to say that it is getting even tougher,” Tashima said after a JFA board meeting, adding that the association would consider how far better boost Japan’s presence in women’s football.

The association’s decision means Colombia could be the only remaining competitor to Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid.

Earlier in June, Colombia received the best rating of nations when Fifa evaluated each bid.

Japan’s withdrawal comes after Brazil pulled out of the running earlier in June, citing long-term Covid-19 related funding issues.

The JFA’s decision to withdraw will come as a blow to women’s football in Japan.

Japan’s women shocked the USA to win the tournament in 2011 and finished runners-up to the Americans four years later.

Hosting the World Cup for the very first time would have been the highlight of plans to develop the women’s game in Japan over the next three years, such as the launch next year of the professional WE (women’s empowerment) League.

Guardian Australia has contacted Football Federation Australia for comment.