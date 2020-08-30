Australia, New Zealand tread cautiously as coronavirus lingers By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A bicyclist changes his protective face mask in Melbourne, the very first city in Australia to implement mask-wearing to suppress a revival of COVID-19



By Lidia Kelly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New coronavirus cases in Australia’s state of Victoria went back to the triple digits on Sunday, while neighbouring New Zealand stated it would reduce curbs somewhat in its biggest city, struck by a revival of infections.

Southeastern Victoria reported 114 new cases, a day after the day-to-day tally was up to 94, its most affordable in almost 2 months. Its capital, Melbourne, is 4 weeks into a six-week difficult lockdown that authorities have actually stated might reduce just slowly.

“At 100, 94, at 114, whatever the number, we simply could not open up,” state premier Daniel Andrews informed a telecasted instruction.

The country of 25 million has actually suffered about 25,600 infections and simply over 600 deaths considering that the start of the year.

Australia’s closest neighbour, New Zealand, reported 2 new infection cases on Sunday, taking its tally of infections to 1,378, while the death toll stands at 22.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated curbs in Auckland would be reduced from Monday, however would be tightened up once again if required.

Limits will remain on public events and motion in Auckland, nevertheless, with …