Australia, Japan, U.S. Take Tough Joint Stance on South China Sea

Australia, Japan, and the United States took a thinly veiled verbal swipe at China’s provocative conduct in the South China Sea, decrying what they called “dangerous or coercive” utilization of coastguard vessels and maritime militia and efforts to disrupt oil exploration.

The allied nations issued the strong joint statement after their defense ministers met in Washington on Tuesday to go over security in the Indo-Pacific as they step-up cooperation when confronted with an increasingly assertive China. In the latest sign of that, Japan’s navy drilled Wednesday in the South China Sea with two U.S. aircraft carriers.

Australian Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds, Japanese Minister of Defense Kono Taro and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper primarily discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but additionally underlined the value of a free of charge and open Indo-Pacific.

The ministers “expressed serious concern about recent incidents, including the continued militarization of disputed features, dangerous or coercive use of coast guard vessels and ‘maritime militia,’ and efforts to disrupt other countries’ resource exploitation activities,” the joint statement said.

Although the statement did not explicitly mention China, the statement follows a sequence of Chinese actions that have unnerved its neighbors. That includes the recent deployment of survey ships into Malaysian and Vietnamese waters, widely viewed as an endeavor to pressure those nations out of exploring for oil with international partners. Currently, a China Coast Guard ship is at Vanguard Bank in the Spratly Islands off Vietnam, the scene of a prolonged standoff last year between China and Vietnam over similar dilemmas.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added their own criticism on Wednesday – drawing a connection between tensions happening at lots of China’s contested land and maritime borders. That carries a simmering dispute at a mountain frontier where Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in deadly hand-to-hand fighting last month.

“From the mountain ranges of the Himalayas to the waters of Vietnam’s Exclusive Zone, to the Senkaku Islands, and beyond, Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes. The world shouldn’t allow this bullying to take place, nor should it permit it to continue,” Pompeo said at a press conference in Washington.

China was quick to respond to the allies’ joint statement of Tuesday, insisting that the South China Sea – which Beijing claims largely for it self – was currently stable. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, however, alluded to U.S. military deployments in the region as a threat to that stability.

“Out of selfish motives, certain non-regional countries frequently hype up matters related to the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and even send advanced military vessels and aircraft in a massive scale to the relevant waters in a bid to promote militarization and threaten peace and stability in the region,” Zhao told a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday. “China firmly opposes that.”

The current round of military posturing began when China conducted a naval exercise in the South China Sea’s disputed Paracel Islands a week ago, prompting diplomatic outcry from Vietnam, the United States, and the Philippines. The U.S. subsequently began its dual aircraft carrier drill within sight of the Paracels at the weekend.

Although neither U.S., Australia nor Japan are South China Sea claimants, they look like taking a firmer stance and so are making greater effort to exhibit presence in the area.

On Wednesday, Japan’s navy practiced alongside the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz, according to a release by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. It’s the very first time the U.S. has deployed two aircraft carriers at once in the South China Sea in at the very least four years.

In their statement Tuesday, the three defense ministers required a “peaceful resolution of disputes” in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). China bases its sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea on “historic rights” to its waters and land features – a position which has never been supported by UNCLOS and was struck down in a key 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in a case brought by the Philippines against China.

“With regard to the South China Sea, the ministers reinforced strong opposition to the use of force or coercion to alter the status quo, and reaffirmed the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight,” the defense ministers’ statement read.

The emphasis on overflight closely mirrors a statement made by the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in late June, and echoes ASEAN’s concerns above speculation of which China may possibly unilaterally set up an Air Defense Identification Zone on the South China Sea, limiting commercial traveling by plane in the region.

Australia, for the part, introduced a new security strategy on July one explicitly citing China’s alleged “grey-zone activities” inside the South China Sea – a mention of the China’s intense use of paramilitary fishing fleets and its coastguard against ships of additional nations — as a concentrate for its armed forces planning.

Australia is now conducting the military workout with Brunei, an oft-overlooked South China Sea petitioner state. Dubbed ‘Exercise Penguin’, the particular drills require the two nations’ navies in addition to air causes and works until July 14. Australia sent a professional maritime monitoring aircraft, the particular P-8A Poseidon, in advance of the particular drills.