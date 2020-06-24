Australia deploys military in Melbourne after virus surge

“Somebody has either not known, or not done the right thing, so we need to be honest about that,” he said.

Australia has been an international success story up to now, recording roughly 7,500 cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Several regions are believed to be efficiently virus free, with less than 200 known active cases across the country.

About three-quarters of those are in Victoria, which had curbed the virus through early restrictions on travel and gatherings. These measures were being gradually rolled back until this week.

The new clusters have emerged at Melbourne’s Stamford Plaza Hotel, which can be being used to quarantine citizens returning from overseas, an H&M clothing store in the city’s north, and within extended families in a few suburbs.