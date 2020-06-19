Australia cyber attack: PM Scott Morrison says the culprit is ‘sophisticated’ and state-based

Morrison unmasked the existence of the attacks within a press conference on Friday, adding a “state-based cyber actor” is “targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.”

He failed to specify which agencies or businesses are considered to be under attack, nor did he detail the exact nature of the attacks — though he did say that the government’s investigation hasn’t uncovered any “large-scale personal data breaches.”

Morrison also failed to say which state Australia believes to be behind the attack. But that he told reporters that “there are not a large number of state-based actors that can engage in this type of activity.”

“It is clear … that this has been done by a state-based actor with very, very significant capabilities,” Morrison added.