Australia coronavirus news: pressure mounts on Queensland to open borders – latest updates | Australia news

17:39
Gladys Berejiklian had a chat to ABC News Breakfast this morning and once more pushed for borders to be open throughout the nation – saying it was not “logical” to maintain them closed.
17:26
While the borders are the short-term concern, Adam Morton has this report on what is probably going to be a long-term challenge for Australia
There are lots of potential adjustments being floated by way of Australian financial coverage, below the guise of “Covid recovery”.
Updated
17:25
Good morning
The border challenge is as soon as once more dominating headlines, with Gladys Berejiklian pushing for Queensland (largely), to open its borders to NSW.
Queensland is saying no. As is Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia.
Yesterday, the deputy chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, stated he may see no medical motive to maintain the borders closed.
But Queensland, in addition to the remainder of the closed-off states, say their well being recommendation is to maintain them closed – notably whereas there’s nonetheless proof of neighborhood transmission in NSW and Victoria. Which there’s.
Mark McGowan hit NSW with a Ruby Princess jibe yesterday, saying he wouldn’t be taking border recommendation from the state which let the cruise ship dock and the passengers disembark.
But the feds are on the aspect of NSW and are additionally pushing for it to open. Pauline Hanson has hired a lawyer to test to constitutionality of Queensland’s border closure.
“It is unconstitutional for Premier Palaszczuk to close Queensland’s border and her actions are causing me a great deal of concern for the economic viability of our state,” Hanson wrote on social media.
We’ll cowl all of the day’s occasions as they occur, so thanks once more for becoming a member of us. You have Amy Remeikis with you for this slice of the day.
Ready?
Updated