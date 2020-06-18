Australia coronavirus latest updates: Coalition plans welfare overhaul as Victoria grapples with mystery cases – live news

As coronavirus throws hundreds of thousands more folks out of work, Scott Morrison is working out how exactly to reshape Australia’s welfare system. Follow live

11.18pm BST

Anthony Albanese was also asked the Victorian Labor branch stacking allegations while on the Seven Network today:

Q: You involve some other problems at the moment that individuals want to get to. The Victorian ALP branch stacking scandal. The Victorian politician at the centre of this, Adem Somyurek is currently threatening legal action against those who secretly recorded him. Are you confident that you and Federal MP, Anthony Byrne, will not be implicated in this if everything airs in court?

11.16pm BST

Dan Tehan was asked in regards to the future of jobkeeper while speaking to the ABC today:

So what the Government is doing at this time is having a review of JobKeeper. It’s methodical. We are becoming all the data that we need certainly to make the important thing decisions moving forward, which will strengthen our economy as we come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we said that individuals would review JobKeeper in June and that’s been undertaken.

