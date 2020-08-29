Australia ‘blow cobwebs out’ in rain-affected practice in England By Reuters

©Reuters



(Reuters) – Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade was happy to have a chance to “blow the cobwebs out” and was positive his bowlers would get enough match practice prior to their restricted overs series versus England begins next week.

An extended 21-man Australian team is in England for the 3 Twenty20 matches, which begin onSept 4 in Southampton, prior to 3 one-day internationals in Manchester fromSept 11.

They played a rain-affected intra-squad Twenty20 video game on Friday in their seclusion bubble in Southampton, the very first possibility for a number of the group to play any cricket considering that March.

“It was nice to blow the cobwebs out,” stated Wade.

“Everyone has come here in fairly good nick, both physically and with their cricket. So it was a good hit out.”

Rain rinsed the video game after simply 5.5 overs of the 2nd innings, however Wade felt that having actually had the ability to run around for more than 2 hours under match conditions was an excellent start, especially for the team’s bowlers.

“The bowlers haven’t had lot of match practice … so these matches are vital for us,” Wade included.

“If we can get a 50-over video game and a number of other T20s, then the bowlers will get a couple of overs under their belts and we’ll be getting ready to pass the time of the …