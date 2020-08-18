Australia appeals China’s barley import tariff as trade tensions worsen By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: An Australian flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing



By Colin Packham and Jonathan Barrett

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has actually appealed China’s expensive tariff on barley deliveries from the world’s third-biggest exporter of the grain, 2 individuals acquainted with the matter informed Reuters, as Australian farmers rush to discover alternative markets.

Amid sour diplomatic relations in between the nations, China in May enforced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tasks amounting to 80.5% on Australian barley – successfully stopping a billion-dollar trade in its tracks. China on Tuesday likewise stated it had actually started an anti-dumping probe into Australian red wine imports.

China takes about 70% of all Australian barley exports, according to Australian federal government information.

Australia previously this month asked China’s Ministry of Commerce to perform an official evaluation of its procedures when ruling on barley tariffs, according to 2 federal government sources, who decreased to be called due to the level of sensitivity of trade settlements.

Under World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines, China is needed to reveal a choice of its evaluation, asked for by Australia’s farming sector and backed by the federal government, within 90 days.

The bilateral trade …