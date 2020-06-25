Australia and New Zealand to host 2023 Women’s World Cup | Football News





The FIFA Council voted for the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand at a virtual meeting on Thursday

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup after being selected ahead of Colombia.

The joint bid was plumped for by the council of football’s world governing human body FIFA, which met on Thursday afternoon.

Australia and New Zealand’s bid received the very best score from FIFA’s own evaluation report – 4.1 out of five – compared to Colombia’s score of 2.8.

Colombia was the only real remaining rival bid following a withdrawal of Brazil and Japan earlier in the day this month.

The FIFA report described the joint bid as being the most favourable from the commercial perspective.

The 2023 finals will feature 32 teams for the first time, with the bid proposing to use up to eight venues in Australia and five in New Zealand.

The 2023 tournament would be the first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams, up from 24 at the 2019 tournament, and is expected to be staged from July to August.

The tournament is due to be played in July and August 2023, and will complete a busy 12 months for the women’s game, with the Euros occurring in England the summer before.

That tournament was originally scheduled for 2021, but was put straight back after the men’s Euro 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A tweet from the winning bid’s official Twitter account, @AsOne2023, read: “Australia and New Zealand have already been granted the honour of hosting the Women’s World Cup 2023!

“This landmark decision is a moment for everyone to celebrate #AsOne!

“We stand ready to welcome the world and deliver the very best ever Women’s World Cup.”

It will also be initially the tournament has been staged in the southern hemisphere and the only World Cup, men’s or women’s, to be hosted across two confederations – Asia and Oceania.