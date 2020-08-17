Australia: Almost all Victoria Covid-19 cases linked to quarantine hotels



Strict restrictions were put in place in the city of Melbourne on 2 August for six weeks





Almost all current cases of Covid-19 in Victoria, Australia, can be linked to returned travellers quarantined in the state, an inquiry has heard.

The inquiry also heard guards at quarantine hotels were given “inappropriate” training advice.

Australian media report that guards were told masks and other protection would not be necessary, as long as they adhered to 1.5m social distancing.

Victoria is currently in lockdown because of a second wave of infections.

Stricter “stage four” restrictions were put in place in the city of Melbourne on 2 August for six weeks.

On Monday, Victoria recorded 25 more deaths and 282 new cases of the virus, making it the state’s deadliest single day since the start of the pandemic.

At the end of March, Australia’s federal government said everyone returning to the country from abroad would need to enter mandatory quarantine programmes, which would be run by individual states.

