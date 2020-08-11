Australia aims to become renewable energy export superpower

Australia has actually delivered huge amounts of coal and gas to fuel Asia’s fast development for years. But in the middle of international issues over environment modification, financiers and a formerly sceptical Conservative federal government are now backing strategies to construct a renewable energy export market to aid diversify its economy.

Last month the Australian federal government granted “major project status” to Sun Cable, a A$22 bn (US$16 bn) solar energy job in Northern Territory, a remote area more generally referred to as a source of melted gas. The classification aims to fast lane building of the world’s biggest battery, a solar farm and a 3,700 km power line to supply A$ 2bn a year of green energy to Singapore by 2027.

“We are creating a new industry by building these high-voltage direct current submarine cable networks that enable the development of massive scale renewable energy, wherever the resource is most abundant,” stated David Griffin, president of Sun Cable.

“Ultimately we are looking at a network that extends from India to New Zealand.”

Despite a bruising decade-long political dispute in Australia over the future of nonrenewable fuel sources, the Liberal-National federal government has actually started getting ready for a future without its A$55 bn-a-year coal market.

Sun Cable is among numerous green energy …