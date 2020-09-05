Auston Matthews could win the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Friday, as NHL will reveal award winners this week

On Saturday, the NHL revealed that they will be exposing the winners of the 2020 NHL Awards as soon as a day, beginning on Sunday,Sept 6, through the Conference Finals.

Winners will be revealed on NBC Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports throughout their pregame windows throughthe Conference Finals Eight awards will be offered as soon as a day for 8 days throughout the Conference Finals.

Of the award finalists, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews is especially a name to keep in mind. He is presently among the finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is the yearly award offered “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” The winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy will be exposed on Friday,Sept 11.

After the preliminary 8 awards are distributed, the staying 5 awards (the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy), will be exposed eventually in a 30-minute program throughout the Stanley Cup Finals.

Below is the total schedule for all the awards, in addition to their finalists.

Sunday,Sept 6

King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Matt Dumba, Henrik Lundqvist, P.K. Subban)

Monday,Sept 7

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy …