Auston Matthews and his chance at NHL history – TheLeafsNation

It’s most likely a little an understatement to state that this year has actually developed an incredibly special scenario for the NHL playoffs. We’ll be enjoying hockey in the summer season, see an additional round in the playoffs, see an additional 8 groups enter into the playoffs, along with the reality that a playoff group that gets removed in the playoffs will win Alexis Lafreniere.

But, this year likewise develops another special scenario for hockey, especially for Auston Matthews (and in addition Alex Ovechkin, however this is a Leafs blog site, so that part does not matter).

Matthews might have a chance to break the NHL record for objectives in a single postseason. Initially it sounds improbable, however when you understand the record is 19 objectives, it’s not out of the concern.

I initially understood this when I was creating my NHL 20 simulation of the playoffs, and Matthews completed the playoffs with 15 objectives, while the Leafs had actually just made it to the conference finals. In that situation, Matthews would just require 5 objectives if he had actually made it to the finals to climax, which isn’t impractical thinking about that in 2 of the 3 playoff series’ he’s played to date, he’s scored 4 objectives in 6 video games, and 5 in 7.

Of course, there are a couple of things that would require to go his method. Not impractical things, however …