Austin protests: One dead and a suspect in custody after shots fired

Officers were at the scene tracking protesters collected in downtown Austin in uniformity with the Black Lives Matter motion when shots sounded out Saturday night, Austin senior Police Officer Katrina Ratcliff stated.

They discovered a guy with a gunshot injury, who was required to a regional health center and noticable dead, Ratcliff stated. No one else was hurt.

Initial reports suggested the victim might have been bring a rifle and approached the suspect’s car. The suspect was in the car and chance at the victim, Ratcliff stated.

The suspect was apprehended and is working together and there is no longer a danger to the general public.