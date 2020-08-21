Austin Godsey Talks about His Future Ventures and Business Plans

Austin Godsey went from being homeless to an inspiring success story in 2 years and has built one of the largest youth movements in the entire industry of network marketing. Austin Godsey is just getting started, and here he talks about his future plans on how to take advantage of social media to boost his ventures.

At the age of merely 29, Austin Godsey has established himself as a multifaceted entrepreneur, by helping tens of thousands of people profit in the Forex market. He has helped 30+ people hit a 6 figure income.

Godsey is now helping people battle generational poverty and make a difference in their lives. Austin knows the power of technology and has realized the importance of showcasing a brand to the digitalized world. His latest project, “Social Blerr,” is the perfect example of what brand marketing can do. The project taps into the core of digital marketing and aids business owners to communicate with their peers and the customers alike on social media. It provides them with the tools they need to acquire a specific number of following daily, along with organic comments and an overall more substantial influence online.

Everything changed for Godsey when he decided to attend his first business convention and take a risk. He encourages business owners to do the same, and Social Blerr is just another door he is asking business owners to walk through.

Over the years, Austin has had enough experience to polish his digital marketing skills, through which he has successfully managed to establish several profitable projects from scratch. Godsey aspires to help young entrepreneurs to reach their goals, become financially independent, and escape harmful habits that might jeopardize their chances of a peaceful life in the long run.

“I’m one of the MOST sought after youth marketers in the game right now, serving a greater purpose knowing it doesn’t matter how much money you take to the grave, it’s about how many people show up to your funeral because you made an impact in their life, provide as much value as you could,” says Austin.