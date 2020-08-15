Austin Cindric wins hectic Xfinity race at the Daytona RC

Cindric’s worst surface in the last 6 races is 2nd, continuing the streak with another win Saturday in the very first NXS race on the Daytona Road Course.

He coped Chase Briscoe throughout the occasion and after a late-race occurrence removed Briscoe from contention, Cindric had the ability to travel to the checkered flag.

Noah Gragson completed third, A.J. Allmendinger 4th and Andy Lally 5th. Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst, Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier and Myatt Snider completed the top-ten.

Stage 1

After a prolonged hold-up for lightning, the race lastly got underway with a wet race track.

Gragson had the ability to take control of the lead as both Briscoe and Cindric ran wide through Turn 1. However, Cindric promptly recovered the leading area.

The race went relatively green in the early running, however a number of motorists consisting of Briscoe were required to stop on track after missing out on the frontstretch chicane.

As the phase neared its end, things went really incorrect for the Kaulig Racing group. Ross Chastain slowed from 3rd location with a damaged transmission. Soon after, his colleague Justin Haley went air-borne as he clipped the damp turf in the backstretch chicane, detaching the front of his cars and truck and spinning.

The 3rd Kaulig entry, driven by A.J. Allmendinger, chose to pit prior to the care flag flew. The method …