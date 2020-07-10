Aussie shows off gold nuggets he found while fossicking and reveals their VERY impressive value

A prospector has unearthed numerous small gold nuggets in the Outback.

The nuggets, measuring smaller than the usual 50c coin, were discovered between Kalgoorlie and Leonora in Western Australia.

A picture of the gold, weighing from 12.5grams and measuring between two and nine inches in length, was posted to Reddit on Friday.

The Reddit user shared his most recent prize gold prospecting prize on the web on Friday

The Reddit user, who wished to be identified as James O, said a couple of smaller pieces were also found – totaling about $250 – ‘but those two pieces are obviously the very best ones’.

‘Usually nuggets like this come in the 85 percent to 95 per cent purity range, alloyed with other metals such as silver and copper as common alloys, to a range of the others,’ the 32-year-old taken care of immediately another’s comment asking concerning the percentage of gold in each nugget.

‘There’s a few other ways to test – a graduated acid test, and the effectiveness of the acid to dissolve a scratching of the nugget informs you. There’s electronic tests that use known signatures, completely up to x-ray spectrometry and fire assay used by industry.’

James O, of Perth, said the Victorian gold fields were on their bucket list to-do ‘when things settle down’ with COVID-19. He has been prospecting for about six years.

‘Absolutely love prospecting, return to camp by the end of your day, sit by the fire with a cold beer and just enjoy. It’s probably more the escaping and just being in the center of nowhere without any pressure for a while and the new air!’ he said.

‘I’m not a professional prospector so there’s no pressure, so enjoy every part of it whatever the find or not.’

For those looking at gold prospecting, James O told Daily Mail Australia to ‘hit up local Facebook groups or prospecting clubs and they’ll point you in the best direction when it comes to government requirements and regulations, equipment, safety and general locations for the state.’

‘Going on a prospecting tour for some days could even be good to try things out before you commit as it can be costly,’ he said.

James O’s find happens two weeks after another prospector located a 50g nugget on private property in the Ballarat area, south-west Victoria.

It was valued around $4000 and found buried two feet underground.

The prospector, called Bill M, shared a photograph of the nugget to Australian Facebook group Detecting Downunder.

The prospector, called Bill M, found the 50g nugget (pictured) on a private property in the Ballarat area, south-west Victoria, during June

‘Gold prospector ‘Bill M’ found this gorgeous 50 gram nugget on private property in the Ballarat area,’ the post read.

‘This is straight from a main gold reef and Bill looks like he’s onto something special. It was found about two feet (60cm) down.’

A gold reef is where a wide range of gold is found encased underground in the rock it was formed in.

The community of treasure hunters weighed in on the find.

‘Just wondering exactly what a nugget of this size may be worth? one user asked.

The group administrator answered: ‘At the present gold price of $82 per gram, it’s worth around $4k. Not a poor pay day.’