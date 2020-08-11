Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test

O’Keeffe, who’s set to race a Garry Rogers Motorsport- run Renault in the sophomore TCR Australia season when it lastly starts, just recently flew from Melbourne to Zurich after acquiring an exemption to Australia’s stringent abroad border limitations.

He’ll now coordinate with Renault TCR homologator Vukovic Motorsport prior to taking a trip to the Salzburgring in Austria this weekend to test the latest-spec Megane RS TCR cars and truck.

The test belongs to a continuous cooperation in between Vukovic Motorsport and GRM in Melbourne on the brand-new Megane specification, which is presently going through homologation.

After the test O’Keeffe will go back to Australia, where he’ll require for serve 14 days of obligatory hotel quarantine as part of the nation’s stringent coronavirus procedures.

“It’s a great honour to be here at Vukovic Motorsport’s workshop in Switzerland and get the chance to test the new-generation Megane RS,” stated O’Keeffe

“With all that is going on in the world, I believed my opportunities of doing something like this in 2020 was going to be slim, however when I learnt that it was on and I might do it, it was truly amazing and I’m grateful for the chance.

” I have actually never ever been to the Salzburgring circuit, so I have actually been doing some research study and I can’t wait to arrive and trial the brand-new cars and truck.”

