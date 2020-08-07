AUSSIE HEALTH CO 419° Roasted Organic Enema Coffee – 1 Pound Bag – Ideal for Gerson Coffee Enemas and Cleanses – 100% USDA Certified Organic, Pre-Ground Beans, Made in Seattle



419° Roasted Organic Enema Coffee



After several months of researching the most preferred grind, roast, coloration, acidic level, smells and sizes for coffee enemas from sources across America and worldwide, we sourced and formulated our own high-quality beans and roasted them to the ideal temperature for enema use. Our Arabica coffee beans were sourced, roasted and ground in house to ensure that they remain 100% pure. Recommended by the The Gerson Institute, a leading US non-profit organization that specializes in enema use, our beans are given a medium/light roast at 419° to ensure a smooth blend that is easy to absorb.

When using roasted coffee for enema use it’s very important to use very high-quality non-toxic coffee beans. For this reason we sourced specialty grade organic beans that were 100% USDA approved and devoid of all toxic chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Our enema coffee beans have been certified by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, as well as being inspected under the official coffee “q-grade” system to be free of primary defects and bad odors.

✅ SPECIFICALLY CREATED FOR ENEMAS | Our coffee is uniquely roasted at 419° F to a medium/light coloration (as recommended by Gerson guidelines). This gives it the highest amount of palmitic acid possible to provide the best results for enemas.

✅ 100% USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC | Certified by the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture to ensure no toxic chemical pesticides or fertilizers have been used. Our coffee is carefully prepared in Seattle by professional roasters.

✅ SPECIALITY GRADE BEANS | Inspected under the official coffee “q-grade” system to be free of primary defects and bad odors. Rigorous testing of our coffee is carried out to give you peace of mind and ensure the bean type and consistency in aligned with Gerson Therapy guidelines.

✅ PRE-GROUND COFFEE BEANS | Already finely ground (for maximum caffeine levels) and silver foil packed to ensure freshness is locked in whilst providing maximum convenience. This enema coffee blend comes ready for use straight out of the packet.

✅ ARABICA PERUVIAN BEANS | Sourced from Peru then roasted, and ground in house to ensure 100% purity of the beans. Grown high in the Peruvian mountains, these beans are believed to be the first species of coffee ever to be cultivated.