Aussie cricket star Tim Paine opens up about his secret mental health battle

Tim Paine has opened up on his mental health battles and struggle with confidence through the center part of his career after suffering a setback through injury.

The Australian test cricket captain unveiled he struggled to sleep and eat and began to hate playing the game as his mental health deteriorated.

The 35-year-old was tipped to be Australia’s long-term wicket keeper after that he debuted in the national side in 2010 before he broke his right index finger in an All Stars Twenty20 game three months later.

His finger was shattered and required seven rounds of surgery, sending Paine on a two-year recovery mission that played in his mind on his go back to the pitch.

‘When I started training and playing again I was not too bad, until I started to face guys who bowled considerably quicker,’ Paine said on the Bounce Back podcast.

Tim Paine (pictured with wife Bonnie) has revealed the depths of his mental struggle after suffering a finger injury

‘And they’d be running in and as opposed to thinking about hitting the ball, I was thinking: ‘Geez I am hoping he does not hit me on the finger’.

‘From there it was only a downward spiral. I lost definitely all confidence. I did not tell anybody about it.’

Paine’s mental scarring from the injury changed his mind-set and altered his playing style, with drastic consequences to his personal life.

‘I got to the point where I was scared of having hit, and I just had no idea what I was going to do,’ Paine said.

‘Instead of watching the ball I was thinking about getting hit or what may happen. When you’re doing that the overall game becomes extremely tough.

‘I couldn’t score runs for a long period of time. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I was so nervous before games. I was horrible to reside with.

Paine (pictured with wife Bonnie) began to suffer severe anxiety on his return from the finger injury

‘I enjoy training for cricket, and I love watching cricket. But when it found my part in the overall game I just hated it. I’d rather be anywhere else on the planet because I was convinced I would fail.’

Paine said that he became ashamed to leave his home and kept his struggles to himself.

‘I was embarrassed at what I had become,’ he said.

‘No one knew I was struggling, perhaps not my mates, not my partner. There were times when she was at the job and I’d sit on the couch crying. It was weird plus it was painful.

‘I didn’t desire to socialise with people when i was embarrassed and thought people would think less of me. I was embarrassed to phone my parents. I became an actual homebody.

‘I tried to deal with it by laughing it off but it got worse and worse and worse and worse.’

He in the course of time sought help with a sports psychologist from Cricket Tasmania and had results instantly.

Paine said he struggled to eat and sleep at the height of his anxiety and kept his demons to himself

‘It was the first time I had actually told some body how I was actually feeling and what was going on,’ Paine said.

‘I sat with her for maybe only 20 minutes that first-time and I recall walking out of that room and immediately feeling better, that I had let someone in.

‘And, in the end, the initial step to coping with it was admitting that I needed help. It still took half a year, but I recall walking out of that room and feeling instantly better.

‘I wish I had sought help early in the day.’

Paine said that he wants to use his story to encourage other men to open up about their internal struggles and share their emotions.

‘I was taught to just access it with it. But I now try to share with younger players that you’ll require people to talk too and share,’ he said.

‘The stigma of not talking and men being big and brave and tough, we’ve been in a position to spin it a bit and say, that it is braver to speak up; it’s braver to share things.

‘You’re not alone.’