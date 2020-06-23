Aussie classic lollies Redskins and Chicos lollies to be RENAMED to avoid ‘marginalising’ consumers 

Classic Australian lollies Redskins and Chicos are set to be renamed so they do not ‘marginalise’ consumers, Allens has announced.

The decision was produced by the brand’s parent company, Nestle, must be redskin is just a slang term for Native Americans in the U.S., where it it considered offensive, while chico, which is Spanish for ‘boy’, is also also used in a derogatory way.

‘These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle’s values, which are rooted in respect,’ the company said in a statement.

Redskins (above) have already been enjoyed by children for many years in Australia and New Zealand

Generations of Australian kids also have enjoyed Chicos, above, for his or her chocolaty taste – unaware the term was considered offensive to those of Latin-American descent.

‘This decision acknowledges the necessity to make sure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues.’

The company has yet to announce new names for the classics, which Australian and New Zealand kids have already been enjoying for many years.

