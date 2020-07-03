Aurora police: Officer photographed at site of Elijah McClain’s arrest has resigned

According to a study by ABC 7 Denver, Jones submitted his resignation on Tuesday before that he was passed down his discipline by the principle.

McClain was stopped by three white police officers on August 24, 2019, after reports of a suspicious person walking down a street wearing a ski mask.

Body-camera footage shows an officer escaping . of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop right there. Stop. Stop. … I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

Police say McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers confronted him and tried to simply take him in to custody.

In the video, the officer turns McClain around and repeats, “Stop tensing up.” As McClain tries to escape the officer’s grip, the officer says, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

As other officers join to restrain McClain, that he begs them to let it go and says, “You guys started to arrest me, and I was stopping my music to listen.”

One of the officers put McClain in a chokehold, which take off blood flow to his brain.

Paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of the sedative ketamine to calm him down, and that he suffered cardiac arrest on the path to the hospital. McClain was declared brain dead Aug. 27 and was taken off life support three days later.

The surfaced photo reportedly shows three officers mimicking the chokehold McClain was put in before he died. Sources told the ABC 7 Denver that the photograph was sent in a group text among officers in 2019.

Following the photo being reported to the Aurora Police Department, three officers, including Jones, were added to administrative leave pending a study.

Aurora police told ABC 7 Denver that the city mandates that details or documents relating to the investigation cannot be released before the end of a 72-hour window set to end on Friday afternoon.

Sources told the outlet that the city is expected to announce details of the investigation and punishments on Friday.

The Aurora Police Department didn’t immediately reunite Fox News’ request comment.

