Aurora Police Department issues apology after officers draw weapons on girls during stolen vehicle mix-up

Brittney Gilliam was with her 6-year-old child, 12- year-old sibling and 14- and 17- years of age nieces Sunday when police drew their weapons on them. Gilliam stated she, her sibling and 17- year-old niece were handcuffed while police confirmed that the cars and truck Gilliam was driving was notstolen

.

A Facebook video reveals the kids on the ground in a parking area, surrounded by police. They can be heard weeping in the video. Onlookers attempt to step in and question police about pulling their weapons on their girls.

Gilliam and the 4 girls all are Black.

“I have called the family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday’s events,” Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson stated onTuesday “I have reached out to our victim advocates so we can offer age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover.”

In an interview with CNN, Gilliam stated she was taking the girls to get their nails done the day of the occurrence. Her niece had actually simply returned in the vehicle after aiming to see if the nail beauty salon was open and she and the girls were parked in a parking area with the cars and truck shut off, Gilliam stated, when Aurora police brought up behind her vehicle with weapons drawn and shouted for them to put their give out of the window and to leave the cars and truck. Gilliam and the girls left the vehicle and were informed to lay face down on the ground, she stated. At that time, police handcuffed Gilliam, her sibling and niece. Gilliam …

