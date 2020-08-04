Aurora Police Apologize After Holding Innocent Black Children At Gunpoint In Mistaken Traffic Stop (Video)

Police in Aurora, Colorado are under fire yet again for mishandling an incident with innocent Black people.

On Sunday morning, officers were caught detaining a Black family traveling in an SUV and handcuffing the children, ages 6 to 17, at gunpoint in what turned out to be a mistaken traffic stop. According to the department, Brittany Gilliam‘s SUV had the same license plate number as a stolen motorcycle — but the vehicle was from a different state.

Police told CBS 4 Denver that this was a “high risk” stop and that approaching with their guns drawn was standard procedure. But Gilliam — who was driving that morning to look for an open nail salon — is livid, and says the cops should have done things much differently considering a handful of children were in the vehicle.

As seen in video (below) recorded by bystanders, the children can be heard screaming and crying as police handcuff Gilliam, her 12-year-old sister, and her 17-year-old niece, while having a 14-year-old niece and Gilliam’s 6-year-old daughter lie face-down on the concrete.

Gilliam told 9News of the incident: