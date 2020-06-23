Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to honor international humanitarians and Covid-19 heroes in October – Panorama

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative pronounces a particular Gratitude in Action luncheon on October 19, 2020 to be organized in New York City to have fun Aurora’s fifth anniversary by honoring the 5 Aurora Prize Laureates and paying tribute to New York City COVID-19 heroes.

As the group mentioned in a launched assertion, 100 years in the past, $200 million (over $2 billion in the trendy world) was raised to assist the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and different persecuted communities. New Yorkers had been among the many most ardent supporters whose benevolence helped to save a era of the oppressed. It was additionally in New York City that the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was launched in 2015. It is subsequently symbolic that the Gratitude in Action luncheon marking Aurora’s fifth anniversary might be held in the identical metropolis. This fundraising occasion will carry the Aurora neighborhood collectively in solidarity and permit the Initiative to proceed its efforts.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, based on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, seeks to empower fashionable-day heroes who supply humanitarian help to those that urgently want it. Aurora’s 5-12 months mission has been to highlight world humanitarians by the Aurora Prize of Awakening Humanity and assist folks in want by academic, well being, and abilities growth packages promoted by the Laureates. The Prize Laureate receives a US $1,000,000 award which provides the Laureate a novel alternative to proceed the cycle of giving and assist the organizations which have impressed the humanitarian motion.

“For the last five years, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has been reminding us of our common humanity, uniting people, and transforming the way we deliver humanitarian aid to those in need across the globe. To date, it has supported 28 projects in 16 countries, benefitting almost a million vulnerable people. As we celebrate this fifth anniversary, I urge everyone to join and empower this movement in these trying times when we need more heroes,” mentioned Lord Ara Darzi, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London and Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee.

Today, when the world offers with the grave challenges of COVID-19, refugees and different susceptible communities supported by Aurora proceed to endure and develop in numbers beneath the added pressures attributable to the pandemic. The Aurora motion encourages these lucky sufficient to have been rescued and given a brand new likelihood on life to specific their very own gratitude by changing into the subsequent era of saviors, persevering with the cycle of giving.

“Aurora stands for Gratitude in Action. It provides a universal message and concept that resonates with peoples around the world. Its message and platform evoke human solidarity. Today, when humanity confronts the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all seek human solidarity, cooperation, and inspiration to bring us together, to allow us to transcend our differences and provide us with a common platform for action. During the past four years, Aurora has provided us with such an international platform that embodies solidarity, hope and action. We are proud to celebrate our 5th anniversary in New York where we began. We are honored to be in New York where hundreds of new heroes have emerged during this pandemic bearing witness to courage, self-sacrifice, integrity and human solidarity,” mentioned Vartan Gregorian, President of Carnegie Corporation of New York and Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.