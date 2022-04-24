Today, on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the “Aurora” humanitarian initiative announced 2022 The names of “Aurora” heroes who risk their lives to help others.

They became the heroes of Aurora for their exceptional influence, courage and dedication. The $ 1,000,000 prize is awarded on behalf of Armenian Genocide survivors in gratitude to those who rescued them, responding to humanitarian needs around the world by helping those most in need on the ground. The names of the heroes were announced in the Matenadaran. will be one of them in 2022. Laureate of “Aurora” award.

“Such exceptional heroes of today remind us that even in the most difficult moments, the bright future is in the hands of people who believe and are ready to take extraordinary steps to protect the bright future. Many of us today may feel overwhelmed by the seemingly endless wave of human grief and suffering. But the heroes of “Aurora” continue to be a beacon of compassion, guiding and inspiring humanity. “It is an honor to be part of this initiative that recognizes and supports them,” said Lord Ara Darcy, Chairman of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Director of the Institute for Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.

2022 The heroes of “Aurora” are:

Jamila Afghani (Afghanistan): Peace activist and founder of the Pomegranate Education and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO). For 25 years, she has struggled to make education accessible to women in Afghanistan. When the Taliban came to power, Jamila Afghani was forced to flee her homeland. But even after that he does not give up, continuing to fight for his people.

Mahinur al-Masri (Egypt): lawyer and political activist from Egypt. He fights for political freedoms and human rights in the country, organizes peaceful protests and defends the rights of political prisoners in court. Disagreeing with official policy in Egypt can be dangerous ․ Mahinur al-Masri has been arrested and imprisoned several times for his activities. Nevertheless, he does not lose his optimism for the future of his country and strives to be a leader of positive changes.

Hadi Juman (Yemen): Peace activist and mediator from Yemen. He regularly risks his life to organize the exchange of prisoners of war and to remove the bodies of the dead left there. As Yemen continues to be plunged into a protracted political and humanitarian crisis as a result of the civil war, Hadi Juman gives families the only consolation that their missing loved ones can finally rest in peace.

“As an Aurora Award winner, I know the importance of international support and recognition. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative enables activists and human rights activists, who often work alone, to advance their work and achieve greater results. I would like to congratulate 2022. “I wish the Aurora heroes all the best in their endeavors,” said the co-founder of Women’s Solidarity for Inclusive Peace and Development (SOFEPADI) and the Congolese Women’s Foundation (FFC) in 2021. Aurora Award winner Julien Lussenge.

2022 The “Aurora” award nomination stage officially opened in 2021. on April 24. There were 633 nominations from 62 countries, including the United States, Brazil, Armenia, India, Nigeria, the Czech Republic, Pakistan, Rwanda, Georgia and Ukraine. Each year, the Aurora Prize winner is awarded $ 1,000,000, which is a unique opportunity to continue the chain of donations and support organizations that help those in need.

Every year I admire the exceptional heroes and their work, which is supported by Aurora. They face many problems in an incredible situation, when almost everything is against them, but still, their humanity, faith and courage help them to keep moving forward. “I very much hope that the world will learn lessons from them, so it will definitely become much better,” he said in 2017. Laureate of the Aurora Prize, President of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Medical Director of the Mother Charity Hospital in Sudan, Tom Katina.

According to the tradition, in 2022 The names of the heroes of “Aurora” are recorded in the unique manuscript of the “Book of Humanitarians” created in the 21st century, which is a unique yearbook of the “Aurora” humanitarian initiative. It will be displayed in Matenadaran.

“AURORA” HUMANITARIAN INITIATIVE