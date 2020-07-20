AUNC iPhone Charger 4PACK 3/3/6/6Feet Long USB Charging Cable High Speed Connector Data Sync Transfer Cord Compatible with iPhone Xs Max/X/8/7/Plus/6S/6/SE/5S iPad



Price: $14.99 - $9.98

(as of Jul 20,2020 22:16:21 UTC – Details)



Features:

Brand: AUNC

Current: 5V/ 1.5 – 2.1A (max)

Package Contents: 4Pack

A Cable You Can Count On:

Products are MFI certified, more secure and reliable. We bent the aluminum head of AUNC Cable over 8000 times and saw no damage or change in performance. Heat-resistant connectors ensure complete safety and reliability.

Sync and fast Charge

AUNC Cable Enjoy super-fast charging, sync and data transfer delivered . (Data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps) Small head works with most cases> This narrow Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage.

Compatibility

– iPhone XS / MAX / XR

– iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus

– iPhone 7 /iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 6s / 6s Plus / 6 / 6 Plus

– iPhone 5 / 5S / 5C / SE

– iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2

– iPad mini / iPad mini 2 / iPad mini 3 / iPad mini 4

– iPod Touch 5th Gen / iPod Nano 7th Gen

EXTRA LONG LENGHT: designed in different Length, enable you to choose the length you like and 6 feet are long enough for you to charge your phone from a long distance.ideal for using at home, in car and office.

2 N 1 FUNCTION: Great performance ensures your devices syncs and charge simultaneously with up to 480 mb/s . It syncs photos, music, videos, files with the ability to charge the device. also delivers up to 2.1A current to maximize the charging efficiency performance

DURABLE MATERIAL:Highest standard of quality cables at an affordable price, is super smooth and comfortable,more durable than standard Phone charger cord.

COMPATIBILTY：phone charger compatible with iPhone 11/Pro/iPhone XS/iPhone Max/iPhone XR/iPhone X/iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 8/iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 7/iPhone 6s Plus/iPhone 6s/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6/iPhone 5s/iPhone 5c/iPhone 5/iPad Pro/iPad Air/Air 2/iPad mini/mini 2/mini 4/iPad 4th gen/iPod Touch 5th gen/ iPod.Each light ning cable was updated to match the iphone system.