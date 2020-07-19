AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5 Headphones in Ear with Charging Case, Hands-Free Headset with Noise Cancellation Mic, Touch Control, 25 Hours Playback for iPhone and Android



Listen to crisp, high-fidelity wireless music.

Superior Sound Quality: Experience crisp, high-fidelity sound while Bluetooth 5 provides faster pairing and a stable, efficient wireless connection

One-Step Reconnection: Simply take the earbuds out of the charging case and they will automatically connect to your phone (after being paired the first time)

Convenient Touch Control: Effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with the multi-function touch panel and microphone on each earbud. The earbuds can even be used alone like a Bluetooth headset

Great Battery Life: The earbuds alone provide up to 5 hours of high-quality sound output on a single charge, and the included charging case provides an additional 4 charges, giving 25 hours of total playtime

Package Contents: AUKEY EP-T21 True Wireless Earbuds, Micro-USB Cable, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips, User Manual