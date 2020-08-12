Augusta National announces no patrons at the November Masters

Amen Corner will be peaceful this fall.

Augusta National Golf Club revealed Wednesday that this year’s Masters will be played without patrons in presence due to the fact that of the continuous coronavirus pandemic. The choice comes precisely 3 months prior to the rescheduled Masters is set to be played,Nov 12-15

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” stated Masters chairman FredRidley “As we have actually thought about the concerns facing us, the health and wellness of everybody related to the Masters constantly has actually been our very first and crucial concern. Throughout this procedure, we have actually talked to health authorities and a range of topic professionals. Ultimately, we identified that the prospective threats of inviting patrons and visitors to our premises in November are just too substantial to conquer.

“Even in the existing situations, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply frustrating. The visitors who concern Augusta each spring from around the world are an essential part to making the Tournament so unique. Augusta National has the obligation, nevertheless, to comprehend and accept the obstacles …