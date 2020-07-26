August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Remote access, Alexa integration for your August Smart Lock.



Price: $79.99 - $59.75

(as of Jul 26,2020 18:21:14 UTC – Details)



Lock and unlock your August smart lock from anywhere, right from your smartphone. Accessory to August smart lock.

Disclaimer

Warranty is only effective for US and CA customers.

Control your door from anywhere.

Connect your August Smart Lock to Wi-Fi. Requires North American outlet with 110-240V.

Always know that your door is locked. Requires iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones

Lock or unlock your door, even if you are away from home.

Voice control? Connect your lock to Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri.

Get instant alerts when someone enters or exits your home.