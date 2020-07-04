August Alsina Releases Lengthy Statement Seemingly Referencing Alleged Jada Pinkett Smith Affair

August Alsina is speaking out… we think.

The singer penned a lengthy statement and posted it to Instagram on Friday afternoon, appearing to answer the news about his so-called affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, and the alleged observe that the whole thing was blessed by her husband, Will Smith. Yeah, this 1 is a doozy…

Already having accumulated hundreds of thousand of likes in less than 24 hours, the post states in part (below):

“God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your ‘idea’ & ‘image’ feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon one another & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another kind of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but something special given to one to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself.”

Um… wow.

He doesn’t stop there, though, opting to continue on for more as that he starts to talk about his truth, his reality, and the promises of God:

“Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!”

Well then!

That’s a lot to take in, but that last part is apparently particularly noteworthy, at least for the purposes here: “no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.”

So does which means that the blessing thing holds true? Could it be?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…