August Alsina Explains Why He Went Public With His Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Entanglement’!

August Alsina is all set to discuss his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 27-year-old R&B vocalist opened about why he spoke up on his love with the married star in a brand-new interview with People, discussing that he wished to set the record directly due to the fact that the reports that he had an illegal affair with the 48-year-old starlet were beginning to impact his profession.

He informed the outlet:

“I really am a private person. People have never known much about my love life because it’s not important.”

However, it ended up being essential when August ended up being legal guardian to his 3 nieces– Chaylin, 14, Amaiya, 13, and Kayden, 11– after their mom Chandra passed away of cancer on Christmas Day in 2018. (Their daddy, Alsina’s older bro Melvin, was shot to death in New Orleans in 2010.)

According to August, the affair reports began to offer him a track record that he was “reckless or disrespectful,” so he felt he had no option however to clear his name by informing the world what had actually truly occurred in between him and the Girls Trip star– specifically that she had not cheated with him due to the fact that she had approval from Will.

He discussed: