August Alsina drops new song ‘Entanglements’ after Jada Pinkett Smith confirms past relationship

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” Alsina sings on the new track, called “Entanglements” with rapper Rick Ross.

The song alludes to the term Jada Pinkett Smith used to spell it out her relationship with Alsina.

“I got into an entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith informed her husband, Will Smith, because the couple came together for a special edition of her “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook July 10 to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with the singer.

The couple was “going through a very difficult time,” based on Pinkett Smith, and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started an enchanting relationship with the 27-year-old singer.