August Alsina drops new song ‘Entanglements’ after Jada Pinkett Smith confirms past relationship

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” Alsina sings on the new track, called “Entanglements” with rapper Rick Ross.
The song alludes to the term Jada Pinkett Smith used to spell it out her relationship with Alsina.
The couple was “going through a very difficult time,” based on Pinkett Smith, and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started an enchanting relationship with the 27-year-old singer.
“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina said through the interview. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”
Alsina also recently released an album called “The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy.”