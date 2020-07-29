Augur Deploys V2 Upgrade, Integrates Features From DeFi

Decentralized predictive wagering market platform Augur (ASSOCIATE) has actually revealed the effective release of its v2 upgrade.

The upgrade is meant to attend to bugs and vulnerabilities related to the existing platform and its guidelines surrounding wagering markets, to present assistance for the Dai stablecoin and other popular DeFi procedures, and to set up an affiliate program.

On July 29, Augur exposed that its v2 procedure agreements had actually been released on the Ethereum Mainnet and validated onEtherscan In a declaration the job kept in mind that “exchanges, wallet providers, block explorers, and additional services will be updating to the REPv2 contract address over the coming day.”

Augur updates to equal DeFi

Augur’s v2 upgrade comes 5 years after the job’s launch in2015 While the very first version of Augur was extensively viewed as a proof-of-concept, the brand-new variation has actually adjusted to advancements emerging from the decentralized financing (DeFi) community and supports MakerDAO’s (MKR) Dai stablecoin, 0x’s (ZRX) Mesh network, Uniswap’s v2 oracle network, and the Interplanetary File System (IPFS).

The upgrade will likewise consist of ‘invalid’ as a foreseeable result for occasions, with the group looking for to avoid opportunistic users video gaming the procedure’s previous resolution system surrounding revoked markets.

The group is likewise advising users to let the operators of Augur- native services that have actually not yet upgraded, understand about the overhaul.

ASSOCIATE token migration is optional

The upgrade needs ASSOCIATE holders to by hand move their tokens to the brand-new REPv2 token by means of the Augur customer to take part in the procedure’s reporting. Augur is likewise keeping a close eye on custodial exchanges concerning the platforms’ numerous prepare for token migration.

However, the statement keeps in mind that “there is no immediate requirement to migrate REP to the new REPv2. “The only time in which migration from REP to REPv2 would become a necessity is if an Augur v2 market entered into the forking process,” included Augur.

Despite the upgrade, ASSOCIATE ‘will stay transferable permanently” as the group has no administrative control over the token. However, the old token will not provide any practical usage within Augur v2 without being moved.