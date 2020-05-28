Auditor general criticises home affairs over $745m Manus Island contracts | Australia news

The home affairs division failed to point out taxpayers bought worth for cash for $745m paid to maintain refugees and asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea, partly due to a $14m mobilisation price and 22.5% revenue margin for the Paladin group.

According to a report from the Australian National Audit Office on the price of offshore detention, launched on Thursday, the division used inappropriate monetary benchmarks when selecting who ought to run the Manus Island detention facility and failed to check the price with its price range of $573,111 per individual per yr.

The ANAO discovered the awarding of contracts was “largely” consistent with commonwealth procurement guidelines and contractors’ efficiency was “partly adequate”.

But the division didn’t doc its causes for requesting quotations from JDA Wokman Ltd, NKW Holdings Ltd and the Paladin group, which all received contracts by way of restricted tender out of 11 potential suppliers.

The ANAO additionally famous there have been “no performance monitoring or reporting requirements for an average of more than eight months” in the course of the time every contractor operated below letters of intent earlier than signing a contract.

The division agreed to each the ANAO suggestions to doc selections in relation to restricted tender procurement and to organize “interim performance reports” earlier than contracts are signed.

In complete, Paladin acquired $532m for garrison companies at Manus Island from September 2017 to November 2019; whereas NKW acquired $136m and JDA Wokman acquired $77m, for contracts that additionally lined Hillside Haus and West Lorengau Haus.

The home affairs division secretary, Michael Pezzullo, has mentioned Paladin was chosen in “urgent” circumstances after the PNG authorities suggested in July 2017 it could not run the Manus facility.

The ANAO concluded that though the division had demonstrated “value for money” within the $1.1bn contract to Canstruct International Pty Ltd to run the Nauru regional processing centre, the identical couldn’t be mentioned for the PNG contracts.

“Although the department had limited options for comparing tenderer costs, most of the benchmarks it used were not appropriate,” it mentioned.

The ANAO famous the division knocked again Paladin’s proposal for a 40% revenue margin “to mitigate any pricing risks arising from the short [request for quote] timeframes”.

But the 22.5% margin then agreed upon “was still more than the service industry average profit margin of between 10% and 15% identified by the department during the Nauru procurement”.

In November 2017, the division and Paladin agreed on a $14m “mobilisation fee” – which was not a part of Paladin’s authentic quote – to be paid in three instalments “to address departmental concerns about Paladin’s access to working capital”.

Although departmental negotiations with NKW achieved “significant savings” after the preliminary quote was assessed as not representing worth for cash, in Paladin’s case the result was “unclear”.

That was as a result of “savings achieved for some items were offset by increases to others, the addition of a mobilisation payment and the department’s substantial expansion of the services required during the negotiation process”.

The ANAO discovered the division had a “probity management framework” however mentioned it was not successfully utilized in all cases, with key declaration and acknowledgement kinds left incomplete.

In October 2017, the division despatched a procurement officer to Port Moresby who subsequently chaired each the pricing evaluation crew that advisable NKW and the technical analysis panel that advisable JDA. “This resulted in a conflict of interest,” the ANAO mentioned.

The ANAO additionally famous that Paladin suggested the division in December 2017 it was having problem acquiring visas for staff, which could possibly be resolved “via a payment from Paladin”, which it had refused to make.

“The department advised Paladin on the need to ensure that all activities were conducted in a manner which was consistent with Australian law.”

Labor’s shadow home affairs minister, Kristina Keneally, mentioned that was “at odds” with Pezzullo’s declare in March the division might discover no report of a request for facilitation funds.

“If it weren’t for the auditor general, the government would have continued to try and sweep [Peter] Dutton’s waste and mismanagement under the rug and pretend there was nothing for the Australian public to see,” she mentioned.

In its response to the audit, the division mentioned it’s “not unusual practice for a departmental officer to have multiple roles during a procurement process, both over the term of the procurement and concurrently”.

In relation to the PNG contracts, the division mentioned “negotiation processes were appropriate, in light of the changed sovereign nation’s operating model, the significantly restricted timeframe and the constantly changing operating environment”.