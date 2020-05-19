Audit reveals $27K missing from OKCPD property room

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– According to city auditor, the Oklahoma City Police Department is missing at the very least $27,000 from its proofroom

According to the audit, $10,775 is missing from instance envelopes.

Another $16,296 was had a look at to the District Attorney’s Office, yet there’s no trademark finalizing off on the proof, perhaps mapping back to the year2003

“We don’t know,” Oklahoma City Auditor Jim Williamson stated. “We just don’t know.”

For OKC Auditor, Jim Williamson the numbers weren’t building up. $27,071 unaccounted for inside the Oklahoma City Police Department PropertyRoom

“It could be it is misplaced, could be an accounting error, or it could be stolen,” Williamson stated.

In October 2018, Former Police Chief Bill Citty asked for an audit to be carried out.

Citty has actually because retired as well as Chief Wade Gourley has actually acquired the audit.

“There were some internal control weaknesses,” Williamson stated.

The Investigation Report reacted back with 18 suggestions.

Several directs concentrate on the loosened gain access to allowed the propertyroom

The very same worker can tape-record the money being available in and afterwards manage the cash themselves.

Now, that’s been divided right into different work that aren’t enabled to overlap.

Also, the power to remove document has actually been removed from personnel.

The record programs Chief Wade Gourley included even more oversight, tamper-proof bags, as well as a video-monitored area.

“They were making criminal assessments as we were going along,” Williamson stated.

OKC Police really did not react back to News 4’s inquiries yet recognized the audit, asserting even more details will certainly be launchedTuesday

“I think at a minimum there is clearly negligence here in their record keeping and decision making,” Attorney Jacqui Ford stated. “When it comes to government agencies, the only people that can bring charges are the police. When they are policing themselves, we find the standards are different.”

The City Auditor informs KFOR the OKC Police Department has actually begun carrying out the brand-new treatments at the start of 2020 as well as is readied to have every one of them in position by June 30 th.

You can read the full audit here.