Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Recent years have experienced a number of new manufacturers enter the headphones game, but many traditionalists prefer staying with brands which can be tried and tested. Audio-Technica is a Japanese audio manufacturer well known because of its consumer and professional audio equipment. We recently reviewed the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT – a wireless version of the classic M50x headphones – and came away impressed.

Although Audio-Technica’s best products and services are expensive and out of reach for the common headphone buyer, the company has a growing array of affordable products and services. What’s interesting is these offerings make an effort to stay true to the philosophies which make the brand so popular among enthusiasts. One such product may be the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT, which is costing Rs. 3,990. This pair of on-ear headphones promises a lot for a reasonable sum of money, but precisely how good can it be? Find out in our review.

Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT design and specifications

Audio-Technica headphones usually follow a very specific aesthetic, and the ATH-S200BT sticks to it. The headphones have round earcups made of solid plastic with the Audio-Technica logo on the exterior – straight away recognisable for anybody even notably familiar with the headphone industry. The size of this headset means that you receive an on-ear fit, with the earcups sitting together with your ears rather than covering them completely.

This fit style has its benefits and drawbacks, and when it comes to these headphones, we found more cons. The clamping was too strong for people and was uncomfortable on our ears. The round shape of the ear cups also meant that sound isolation was a bit iffy. There was a fair quantity of sound leakage when the headphones were worn, and our music might be heard by other people around 3-4 feet away.

That apart, the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT is built well, and the padding is adequate thinking about the Rs. 3,990 price. All the controls are on the left side of the headset, including a slider switch for power and buttons for volume and playback get a grip on. There can also be a small indicator light for power and Bluetooth status, and a Micro-USB port for charging the headphones. The microphone of the ATH-S200BT isn’t visible, but is present.

A significant feature missing on the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT may be the ability to utilize it as a wired headset; it isn’t possible to use a stereo cable for connectivity if the battery runs down. The sales package is a bit bare, with just a Micro-USB cable to charge the headset included apart from the headset itself.

The Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT has 40mm dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 5-32,000Hz. For connectivity, the headset uses Bluetooth 4.1, and supports only the SBC Bluetooth codec. While battery life is claimed to be 40 hours per charge, we didn’t quite achieve that number in our testing. We got to a decent 28 hours on a complete charge, that is far more than what we’ve seen on other headphones in this price segment, but way less than the business’s claim.

Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT performance

The Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT might not have a great deal going for it when it comes to comfort and design, but it does make up for this with sound quality. It’s worth mentioning here that the sonic signature is unlike everything you can expect from most other headphones in this price segment – the sound is neutral-leaning, instead of following the typical V-shaped curve where the bass and treble get a boost but not the mid range.

We used an Android smartphone as our primary source device when testing the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT. We streamed music from Spotify and YouTube Music, and listened to our collection of supreme quality test tracks. We also used the headset for voice calls.

While we did mention that the sonic signature doesn’t lean any particular way, we were impressed with the low-end response of the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT. Listening to Shur-i-Kan’s progressive house track Conundrum with the volume at around the 75 percent mark, we loved the aggressive buildup and tightness in the bass. While it may come across as too punchy for some, we quite enjoyed how the low end sounded on these headphones, specially thanks to how loud it may get without even setting it to the maximum volume.

Moving on, Mermaid of Salinas by Basement Jaxx gave us a good sense of the neutral quality of the sound. While the bass continued to carry its own, it had been interesting to know the highs and mids ringing through with equal strength. We were able to hear every individual element of the track plainly, and this provides the impression of a much more open soundstage than we’re used to on headphones in this price segment.

We then played the electro-jazz classic Strange Love by Koop, and found the mid range to be particularly well tuned on the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT. Vocals were sharp, distinct, incredibly detailed, and not overshadowed by the instruments. These headphones produced a similarly detail by detail sound with various other vocal-centric tracks, and we quite liked the difference this sonic signature brought.

Finally, using the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT as a hands-free headset for calls was a decent experience for us. The strong mid range and the loudness of the sound designed for clear calls, and the microphone also did a good job of picking up our voice.

Verdict

We’re usually impressed with Audio-Technica’s headphones, however the ATH-S200BT is really a bit of a mixed bag for people. Sound quality is impressive for the purchase price, offering an event that very few other products and services with this feature set and in this price range can. However, the style and comfort are simply perhaps not up to the mark – these headphones aren’t comfortable to wear, leak sound, and don’t do much for noise isolation.

If you take into account the interesting sound and exceptional battery life to be deal-clinchers, that would be adequate reason to get the Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT. While this couple of headphones is far from perfect, we did enjoy our time with it, and thus will you if you need a neutral sonic signature and like picking right up on the little details in your music.

Price: Rs. 3,990

Pros

Sturdy, lots of padding

Excellent battery life

Interesting sonic signature, detail by detail sound

Strong responses throughout the range

Good for hands-free calls

Cons

Uncomfortable

Poor noise isolation

Too much sound leakage

No wired connectivity

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 3

Audio quality: 3.5

Battery life: 4.5

Value for cash: 4

Overall: 3.5

