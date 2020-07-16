Audio Airpods Pro Earbuds with Bluetooth, Long Battery Life Stereo HiFi Headphones with Portable Charging Case for Apple Airpods/Android/iPhone



Price: $43.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 01:49:05 UTC – Details)



Features: The Smaller Size, more Comfortable to Wear The wireless headsets are smaller than other brands of headphones, ergonomically designed for a long time wearring without painlessness. The best choice for business, travelling and sports. Portable Mini Charging Station 1. The charging case is not only a PROTECTOR but also a POWER BANK for the headphones; 2. The headphones turn on and connect your smart phone automatically when removed from the case; 3. Turn off and CHARGE automatically when put back in the case; 4. Recharge on the go up to 4 times with 2-2.5 hours playback per charge. Music all day, music anywhere and anytime. Specifications : -Bluetooth Version: 4.2 -Dimension: 1.7 x 0.9 x2.3 inch -Support iPhone/iPad Battery Indication -Bluetooth distance: 10 meters barrier -Support Voice Prompt

[Perfectly Fit& Small Size]: Extremely lightweight and smart design, perfectly fit in your ear, comfortable to wear for long hours with no pain. They fit securely, not easy to fall from ears without recognition, improve the experience on sports.

[Superb Sound Quality]: Featuring with Bluetooth V4.2+EDR and TWS technology, offer faster pairing and more stable connectivity. The HD stereo music output make you enjoy listening, noise cancellation technology reduces ambient noise and echo, enable clear sound no matter in calls or in music time.

[Single Button Control]: Multifunctional button on each earbud, can be used to answer/reject calls, skip/play/pause songs. Easily connected as they are available for a connection whenever they are on. You can use one earphone alone or two at the same time. One for yourself, the other for your love.

[High Capacity Power]: Ultra-low power consumption, allowing 2-3 hours of high quality playback time. What’s more, the portable charging station could recharge the earbuds 4 additional times. You can go for a day without power shortage thus sufficient music joy all through your daily activities.

[100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE]: You are fully covered by our 1 YEAR WARRANTY and 30 DAYS RETURN GUARANTEE, if you aren’t 100% satisfied. Please feel free to contact with our customer support