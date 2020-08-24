Audible launches a cheaper subscription plan for access to its exclusive podcasts and audio content

Audible, an Amazon company, is separating its exclusive audio content out into its own plan today with a cheaper subscription that doesn’t include audiobook access. Audible Plus, for $7.95 a month, is the company’s cheapest plan, giving subscribers access to Audible’s collection of exclusive audio content, like podcasts. Crucially, they won’t receive any credits to purchase audiobooks or content outside that catalog.

In the coming weeks, Audible plans to launch more new, exclusive content, including a podcast made with Pushkin Industries, author Malcom Gladwell’s podcast company, and the NBA about the continuing impact of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, as well as multiple audio narratives starring celebrities like Alicia Silverstone, Michael Caine, and Josh Gad. The company says it has over 68,000 hours’ worth of content in its catalog, among more than 11,000 works. It’s unclear how much of this catalog is third-party versus exclusive content.

Alongside its new plan, Audible is consolidating its Audible Gold and Platinum plans into something called Audible Premium Plus. For $14.95 a month, subscribers will gain access to the full Audible catalog, like Plus subscribers, but will also receive one credit to be used for any content in the Audible library, regardless of price or…